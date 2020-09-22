Drone, bloodhound used to find suspect in Stafford

Stafford sheriff’s deputies were called at 10:09 p.m. to a home on Pribble Lane for a report of a man with a gun.Deputy S.A. Fulford learned that Cousins had assaulted someone at the residence and fled into the nearby woods.

Deputies were made aware that the suspect was intoxicated and possibly armed with a handgun.

The sheriff’s office drone team launched their aircraft and began checking the woodbine.

The neighboring Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office responded to assist Stafford authorities with a bloodhound to begin a track. At 11:34 p.m., the suspect was spotted by the drone walking along Little Whim Road.

He was taken into custody. No firearm was located.

Dallas Cousins, 37, of Stafford, is charged with assault and battery, according to the Stafford sheriff’s office. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 unsecure bond.