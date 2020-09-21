Woodbridge man stopped by sheriff’s office faces multiple charges

A suspect wanted in Pennsylvania was arrested after providing false identification during a traffic accident investigation on Sunday.

On September 20, Deputy S.C. Martin was called to an auto accident on Jefferson Davis Highway near Woodstock Lane near Taylor’s Grocery.

One of the drivers provided the deputy with a name and date of birth that was not found in DMV records, even though the driver claimed his license was suspended, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy was eventually able to obtain the suspect’s social security number from a relative.

Cornell Boat, 30, of Woodbridge is charged withdriving on a suspended license and false identification. Boat is wanted in Pennsylvania for retail theft, the sheriff’s office states.

A fugitive from justice warrant was obtained and Boat was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond