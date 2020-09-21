Thousands in our region have already cast their absentee ballots

Early voting is underway across the state, and in our region, thousands have already went to the polls to cast their ballots.

In Prince William County, nearly 3,300 people cast their ballots over Friday and Saturday, September 18 and 19, respectively. The county’s office of elections has polling places set up at

DMV, 2731 Caton Hill Road in Woodbridge

Office of Elections, 9250 Lee Avenue, Suite 1, Manassas

Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, 14780 Lightner Road, Haymarket

“I don’t know if it’s a record but I’m sure it’s close,” said Prince William County Deputy Registrar Matthew Wilson.

In Fredericksburg, officials tell us a total of 130 ballots were cast on Friday, during the first day of absentee in-person voting. Voters may cast their ballots at Executive Plaza, at 601 Caroline Street.

A total of 114 votes were cast in Manassas Park on Friday, according to general registrar Patricia Brendel. Voters may go to Manassas Park City Hall, located at One Park Center Court, to cast their ballot.

Absentee in-person voting continues through October 31. Check our previous post for full details on where to go to cast you vote.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam this year signed into a law legislation that allowed for no-excuse absentee in-person voting beginning 45 days before the General Election, which is on November 3.