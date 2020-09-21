This week’s traffic hot spots in Fredericksburg, Stafford

Here are this week’s traffic hot spots for the Stafford County and Fredericksburg area, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 130 (Route 3)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Alternating, single lane closures. Crews will be installing on overhead sign as part of the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Exit 130 (Route 3) Entrance Ramp

Sunday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closures on the Route 3 eastbound entrance ramp to I-95 southbound with milling and paving operations.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 130 (Route 3) Exit Ramp

Sunday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Milling and paving. Traffic exiting I-95 northbound to Route 3 eastbound will be detoured to Route 3 westbound then U-turn at Carl D. Silver Parkway to access Route 3 eastbound.

Stafford County

Route 1 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single right lane closure on Route 1 northbound between Centreport Parkway and Potomac Creek Lane for the bridge replacement project.

Route 218 (White Oak Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Milling and paving. Expect travel delays. One-way, alternating traffic on White Oak Road directed by a flagging crew between Route 606 (Ferry Road) and Route 607 (Cool Spring Road/Deacon Road). Motorists may experience a temporary rough driving surface on the milled sections.

Route 607 (Deacon Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Milling and paving. Expect travel delays. Alternating, single lane closures on Deacon Road between Route 218 (White Oak Road/Butler Road) and Brooke Road. Motorists may experience a temporary rough driving surface on the milled sections.

Route 644 (Rock Church Hill Road) Closure and Detour

Starting Monday, Sept. 21, Rock Hill Church Road will close between Dunbar Drive and Van Horn Lane to allow crews to install a temporary bridge over Aquia Creek. The road will remain closed to through traffic for approximately four weeks. Message boards are posted to alert travelers to this temporary road closure and signs for the recommended detour. Read more about the closure and detour here.

Hospital Center Boulevard

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closures on Hospital Center Boulevard between Route 1 and Austin Ridge Drive. Crews will be taking soil samples as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Old Courthouse Road

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closures on Old Courthouse Road between Route 1 and Hospital Center Boulevard. Crews will be taking soil samples as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Wyche Road

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane and turn lane closures on Wyche Road at the Hospital Center Boulevard and Courthouse Road intersection. Crews will be taking soil samples as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Route 1 at Potomac Creek

Construction began June 1 on a project to replace the Route 1 bridge over Potomac Creek in Stafford County. Route 1 will continue to have four travel lanes open during the project, with only periodic single lane closures required. The new bridge will be complete in July 2022.

Fredericksburg

Route 3 Business at Chatham Bridge

The Chatham Bridge is closed to traffic for an improvement project. Drivers should follow the posted detour signs directing traffic around the bridge closure. The bridge will reopen to traffic in October 2021, and all construction work will be complete by April 2022.