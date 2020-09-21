Suspect in Woodbridge sex assault arrested in Manassas

Police on Saturday, September 19 arrested a suspect sought in connection to a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence in Woodbridge.

On September 17 at 12:36 p.m., officers learned the victim, a 17-year-old female, told police that earlier that morning she awoke to an acquaintance standing over her. The accused refused to leave the residence and began inappropriately touching the victim, police said.

During the encounter, the man refused to let the victim leave the room and on more than one occasion grabbed her throat, police said. The investigation revealed that the man sexually assaulted the victim before family members intervened, police said.

The man fled the home before police were contacted. The victim reported minor injuries.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspect

Jason Josue Castro, of the 9200 block of Byrd Dr. in Manassas, was located by members of the Manassas City Police Department and taken into custody. He’s charged with abduction, object sexual penetration, sexual assault, burglary and assault & battery, police said.

His court date is pending and he was held without bond.