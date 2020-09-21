Sunny and hot on Wednesday and Thursday

A Frost Advisory will be in effect from midnight through 9 AM Tuesday. This is mainly west of the Blue Ridge Mountains and into northern Maryland. #VAwx #MDwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/9uN5wst1q0
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) September 21, 2020
Tuesday will have a chilly start, with skies and a nice breeze through out the day.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 81.