News

Sunny and hot on Wednesday and Thursday

By Megan Dietrick

Tuesday will have a chilly start, with skies and a nice breeze through out the day.

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

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