Sunny and hot on Wednesday and Thursday

A Frost Advisory will be in effect from midnight through 9 AM Tuesday. This is mainly west of the Blue Ridge Mountains and into northern Maryland. #VAwx #MDwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/9uN5wst1q0 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) September 21, 2020

Tuesday will have a chilly start, with skies and a nice breeze through out the day.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 81.