Shots fired at vehicle fleeing fight scene

Poilce are looking for a man they say fired a gun at a moving vehicle.

at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 20 officers were called to investigate a shooting that was reported to have occurred in the 17100 block of Dumfries Road earlier that morning.

The investigation revealed that the victim, a 29-year-old man, and an unknown man, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated.

During the encounter, the suspect retrieved a firearm from a black SUV and brandished it. Security guards from a nearby business intervened, separating the parties.

As the victim was leaving in a vehicle, the suspect fired multiple rounds, striking the vehicle, police said. No injuries were reported.

Later that day, the victim and a 26-year-old woman, who was also inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, reported the incident to police. No additional property damage was reported. An investigation continues.

The suspect is described as a black with medium build, with short hair. He was last seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt, a silver necklace, blue jeans and white shoe.