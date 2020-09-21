Residents to hear updated plans for ‘Mill at Occoquan’ project

Occoquan will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, September 23, for the developer to discuss updated plans for the Mill at Occoquan.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at Occoquan Town Hall, located at 314 Mill Street.

Seating will be very limited due to physical distancing requirements, so the town strongly encourages people to participate through Zoom.

There will be an opportunity for the public to ask questions or comment on the plans, which they may do at town hall or via Zoom. However, there will not be any voting on the project during this meeting.

More information about the meeting, including the Zoom registration link, can be found here.

About the Mill at Occoquan

The proposed project would be located along the river on about an acre of land on the 400 block of Mill Street. The property is currently zoned for commercial use.

In September of 2019, Mid-Atlantic Real Estate Investments requested a waiver to build the Mill at Occoquan complex at 64-feet tall, 28 feet taller than what’s allowed.

The developer has also asked to build it abutting Mill Street, requesting the town also waive a requirement that new buildings be set back from the street at least five feet.

If the Mill at Occoquan is built, it will provide 133 new residents with homes.

The town has also put together a list of frequently asked questions regarding the project, which can be read here.