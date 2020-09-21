Manassas mayoral voting power topic of town hall

A town hall meeting will be held tonight at the Manassas Airport Main Terminal Lobby at 7 p.m. to weigh in on several topics.

According to the agenda, the items discussed will be proposed changes to the city charter, which would give the city’s mayor the power to vote on a regular basis. Democrats now hold a majority on the city council and are pushing for a change the charter.

Currently, the major votes only to break a tie vote.

Longtime Mayor Hal Parrish II is not seeking reelection this fall. Michele Davis Younger and Theresa Coates Ellis, a Democrat and Republican, respectively, seek to replace him.

Another issue that could come up during the meeting includes U.S. flags that were removed from utility poles along Cloverhill Road.

“The flags were put up on city street light poles by a resident without permission. Nothing, no flyers, flags, posters etc. are allowed on light posts for the safety of our electric utility workers…we do have flags on light poles in the historic downtown, but they were put up by the city…” said city spokeswoman Patty Prince.

Residents can also expect an update on the Grant Avenue improvement project, which is slated to remove a lane of traffic from South Grant Avenue,between Prince William Street and Wellington Road. A new two-lane facility with dedicated turn lanes would be created.

The project would add utility, pedestrian, and streetscape improvements and a pedestrian and bicycle path from Wellington Road to Prince William Street. The project has been talked about since 2000, and could cost $11 million.