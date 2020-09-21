Gary Allen Sparks

Gary Allen (Al) Sparks, 86, of Woodbridge, VA, died September 17, 2020.

He was born April 28, 1934, in Washington, D.C. to Charles and Betty Sparks.

Al’s lifelong passion for aviation led him to join the Civil Air Patrol as a young man where he met his wife of 56 years, Judith Huglin Sparks. Al served in the U.S. military from 1957 through 1963, both in the active Army and Army Reserves. His interest in aviation inspired a 42-year career as an airline mechanic, first at Allegheny Air Lines which eventually became USAir during his tenure.

Al maintained a private pilot’s license and devoted 43 years to the Experimental Aircraft Association, Virginia Chapter 186. He restored a Piper Colt airplane and flew private planes throughout his lifetime. He was also was an avid car buff and restored and showed his 1963 Pontiac Catalina, winning numerous trophies.

He is survived by his wife, Judith Huglin Sparks; two daughters, Victoria DeGuzman (Michael DeGuzman) and Catherine Sparks (Peter van den IJssel); and three grandchildren, Nicholas DeGuzman, Jacob DeGuzman and Tess van den IJssel.

The family welcomes visitors to celebrate the life of Al Sparks on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Boulevard, Dale City, VA 22193.