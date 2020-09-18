Stafford woman faces charges in infant’s death

A Stafford woman faces felony murder, involuntary manslaughter and child neglect charges in the death of an infant.

On November 12, 2019 at 4:57 p.m. the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and fire and rescue department were called to an address on Spinnaker Way for a 4-month-old boy that was not breathing. The infant was taken to Stafford Hospital and later flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment.

The infant died on November 15, according to the Stafford sheriff’s office.

Detectives determined the boy had been dropped off by her parents at an in-home day care on Spinnaker Way on the morning of November 12 . The investigation revealed the infant went into cardiac arrest while under the care of Teresa Council, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives N.D. Ridings and J.G. Wright, III worked with the medical staff at VCU, the Office of the Medical Examiner, Stafford County Child Protective Services and the Stafford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office throughout the investigation, the sheriff’s office states.

On September 16, the Stafford Circuit Court issued a Capias for Teresa Council, 57, of Stafford.

Council arrested at 9:35 a.m. this morning by Deputy B.U. Demirci and Deputy S.C. Martin during a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

She’s charged with felony murder, involuntary manslaughter and child neglect. She is now being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.