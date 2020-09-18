Public libraries in the Fredericksburg region are set to reopen to the public, in an limited capacity, on November 11.

But county leaders in Stafford are asking why the Central Rappahannock Regional Library system hasn’t already done so, similar to libraries in neighboring counties. There’s also a discussion about whether or not Stafford would be better off operating its own library system.

The coronavirus pandemic led to the closure of all 10 regional library branches, two of which — the Porter and Howell branches — are in Stafford County.

Users have been able to reserve and pick up books and materials at nine of the libraries in the regional system since June 24. However, no one has been allowed inside the library buildings. Other libraries in the state, including branches in Prince William County, reopened to the public in a limited capacity in June.

In Stafford, leaders say that shuttered library buildings have hurt the public.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect, and I like our library a lot, but everyone has been hurt by the library not being open, especially the underprivileged,” said Stafford County Board of Supervisors Chair Meg Bohmke, who also serves on the regional library’s board of directors.

Stafford provides $5.3 million per year in funding to the library system, and is its largest funder.

This week, the Stafford supervisors asked whether or not the library was saving money for not being open to the public. It’s budget has already been reduced by $1.4 million this year.

Stafford leaders said the library should better manage its funds. County Administrator Fred Presley, in an email to library director Martha Hutzel, states Stafford may withhold a portion of its funding if leaders aren’t happy with the library’s financial management practices.

Bohmke told PLN that the library laid off multiple part-time workers at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and said a lack of workers is hampering efforts to reopen the buildings. The regional library’s reopening plan states it will need to hire more workers, to include security guards, in order to meet its November 11 reopening date.

It’s possible the system may reopen to the public sooner than November 11. A special meeting fo the library trustees is set for Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2020.

Whenever the library does reopen to the public, it will be at 25% capacity, the plan notes.

Hutzel denies a mass layoff, and told PLN there have been more than 60 retirements and resignations in the system, and 15 positions that remain unfilled.

Stafford Supervisors say they want answers from the library system by their next meeting Oct. 6, 2020.

In the meantime, some leaders have floated the idea of breaking away from the regional system and standing up an independent library system for Stafford County. The move would be similar to Manassas Park, which left the Prince William Regional Library System and opened a standalone library for city residents last month.

“We could operate two libraries with what we’re paying [to the regional library system],” Bohmke told PLN.



It’s unclear what a Stafford library system would look like, and if the county’s two library branches would be operated in a similar manner as they are today.

Since the start of the pandemic, the library has worked to improve access to online research materials such as encyclopedias, magazine and newspaper articles, while library employees have answered almost 3,000 online research questions.

The regional library system has also offered virtual classes and events to include children’s story times, book discussion, computer classes, and job help.

Stafford County has been a member of the Rappahannock Regional Library System since 1993. The system includes Stafford, Spotsylvania, and Westmoreland counties, and Fredericksburg City.