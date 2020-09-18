Speed limit increase on Route 3 in King George County

The speed limit is increasing from 55 mph to 60 mph on several sections of Route 3 and Route 301 in King George County.

New 60 mph speed limit signs are posted today on several sections of Route 301, and new signs will be installed on Route 3 on Monday, Sept. 21, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The speed limit is increasing to 60 mph at the following locations:

Route 3, from just east of Route 665 (Birchwood Creek Lane) to just west of Route 206 (Dahlgren Road)

Route 301, from just north of the Rappahannock River to just south of Route 3

Route 301, from just north of Route 205 (Ridge Road) to just south of Route 206 (Dahlgren Road)

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) conducted a study of these segments of Route 3 and Route 301 following legislation passed by the Virginia General Assembly. Following VDOT’s review of vehicle speeds, crash data, and the physical characteristics of these roadways, these locations were recommended to have the speed limit increased to 60 mph.