Free coronavirus testing continues in Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park

Free coronavirus testing is available for anyone who lives or works in Prince William County, the Manassas, or Manassas Park. Participants must provide their full name, telephone number, and a home or work address to obtain COVID testing and receive the results.
Here is a list of the upcoming testing sites and locations. All sites can accommodate drive-thru or walk-up testing. To ensure residents receive a test, they’re asked to arrive at the site as close as possible to the start time and ensure they are in line by the time posted below.
Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at each site.
Saturday, September 19, 2020
No COVID-19 Testing Scheduled
Monday, September 21, 2020
Woodbridge Senior Center
13850 Church Hill Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22191
- Start Time 8:30 AM
- Be in Line By 10:30 AM
Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Road, Manassas, VA 20110
- Start Time 1:30 PM
- Be in Line By 3:30 PM
Splashdown Water Park ,7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd., Manassas, VA 20109
- Start Time 5:30 PM
- Be in Line By 7 PM
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
James S. Long Regional Park, 4603 James Madison Hwy., Haymarket, VA 20169
- Start Time 8:30 AM
- Be in Line by 10:30 AM
Cloverdale Park, 15150 Cloverdale Road, Dale City, VA 22193
- Start Time 1:30 PM
- Be in Line By 3:30 PM
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Dumfries-Triangle Rescue Squad Facility, 3800 Graham Park Road, Triangle, VA 22172
- Start Time 1:30 PM
- Be in Line By 3:30 PM
Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Road, Manassas, VA 20110
- Start Time 5:30 PM
- Be in Line By 7 PM
Thursday, September 24, 2020
Cloverdale Park, 15150 Cloverdale Road, Dale City, VA 22193
- Start Time 8:30 AM
- Be in Line By 10:30 AM
Woodbridge Senior Center
13850 Church Hill Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22191
- Start Time 1:30 PM
- Be in Line by 3:30 PM
Friday, September 25, 2020
Splashdown Water Park
7500 Ben Lomond Park Road, Manassas, VA 20109
- Start Time 1:30 PM
- Be in Line By 3:30 PM
Woodbridge Senior Center
13850 Church Hill Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22191
- Start Time 5:30 PM
- Be in Line By 7 PM
Saturday, September 26, 2020
Todos Supermarket – Dumfries (walk-up only, parking is available)
17987 Dumfries Shopping Plaza, Dumfries, VA 22026
- Start Time 8:30 AM
- Be in Line By 11:30 AM
More information about testing and the county’s response to COVID-19 is available at pwcgov.org/COVID19.