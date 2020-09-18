Free coronavirus testing continues in Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park

Free coronavirus testing is available for anyone who lives or works in Prince William County, the Manassas, or Manassas Park. Participants must provide their full name, telephone number, and a home or work address to obtain COVID testing and receive the results.

Here is a list of the upcoming testing sites and locations. All sites can accommodate drive-thru or walk-up testing. To ensure residents receive a test, they’re asked to arrive at the site as close as possible to the start time and ensure they are in line by the time posted below.

Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at each site.

Saturday, September 19, 2020

No COVID-19 Testing Scheduled

Monday, September 21, 2020

Woodbridge Senior Center

13850 Church Hill Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Start Time 8:30 AM

Be in Line By 10:30 AM

Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Road, Manassas, VA 20110

Start Time 1:30 PM

Be in Line By 3:30 PM

Splashdown Water Park ,7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd., Manassas, VA 20109

Start Time 5:30 PM

Be in Line By 7 PM

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

James S. Long Regional Park, 4603 James Madison Hwy., Haymarket, VA 20169

Start Time 8:30 AM

Be in Line by 10:30 AM

Cloverdale Park, 15150 Cloverdale Road, Dale City, VA 22193

Start Time 1:30 PM

Be in Line By 3:30 PM

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Dumfries-Triangle Rescue Squad Facility, 3800 Graham Park Road, Triangle, VA 22172

Start Time 1:30 PM

Be in Line By 3:30 PM

Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Road, Manassas, VA 20110

Start Time 5:30 PM

Be in Line By 7 PM

Thursday, September 24, 2020

Cloverdale Park, 15150 Cloverdale Road, Dale City, VA 22193

Start Time 8:30 AM

Be in Line By 10:30 AM

Woodbridge Senior Center

13850 Church Hill Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Start Time 1:30 PM

Be in Line by 3:30 PM

Friday, September 25, 2020

Splashdown Water Park

7500 Ben Lomond Park Road, Manassas, VA 20109

Start Time 1:30 PM

Be in Line By 3:30 PM

Woodbridge Senior Center

13850 Church Hill Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Start Time 5:30 PM

Be in Line By 7 PM

Saturday, September 26, 2020

Todos Supermarket – Dumfries (walk-up only, parking is available)

17987 Dumfries Shopping Plaza, Dumfries, VA 22026

Start Time 8:30 AM

Be in Line By 11:30 AM

More information about testing and the county’s response to COVID-19 is available at pwcgov.org/COVID19.