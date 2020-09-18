3 tips to ease the struggle with seasonal changes before fall sets in

Although the Wegmans in Woodbridge has been stocking Halloween candy since at least August 10, kids have gone back to school—distance learning style, and pumpkin spice mania has taken hold everywhere, I’m not ready for fall or the season that follows it — winter.

Cue the tiny violins.

Thankfully, there are still a few bins of ripe peaches at the farmer’s market, my tomato plant hasn’t yet given up on producing small candy-sweet red orbs every few days, and even though I turned on the heat in my car for the first time this week, I’ve decided I’m going to drink the delights of summer down to the very dregs before embracing fall’s apple cider and s’mores.

Is it just me, or does it seem like a not-insignificant chunk of one’s well-being hinges upon our ability to maintain a positive attitude while navigating the gap between what we would wish for and what we are faced with?

I know, compared to the painful changes many are facing — let’s not forget our friends and neighbors who have lost a job, a business, or even a family member to coronavirus — transitioning from summer to fall isn’t a big deal. I’m simply using seasonal change as a light-hearted way to tip-toe us toward the tough subject of mental health and managing changes we don’t want to make.

Two things I consistently hear when interviewing people who have survived life’s very real plot-twists with their mental health intact are: “Get support,” and “there is always the potential for unexpected moments of joy to accompany unwanted change.”

If life is serving you a heaping plate of uncertainty with a side of pumpkin-spiced grief, read on for some tips aimed at helping you find a healthy perspective on change and maybe even help you recognize moments of joy in the thick of chaos.

Tip 1: Seek comfort in knowing your situation will not always look or feel the way it does now. My mom is fond of the saying, “This too shall pass,” and she’s right. Things are always changing, even if it feels like they never will at present.

Tip 2: It’s not necessary to be able to see the silver lining in whatever change you are facing today. However, you could benefit from telling yourself you sure are looking forward to a future where you are.

Tip 3: Start imagining possibilities. When we lose one or more possibilities we gain others. For example, no more peaches at the farmer’s market means local grapes and apple cider donuts.

In all seriousness, if you’re struggling with changes, seasonal or otherwise, it’s worth being honest with yourself about your mental health. Don’t wait to seek help until Seasonal Affective Disorder fully sets in or depression caused by prolonged social distancing keeps you from being able to show up for work.

The most positive and resilient people in your life didn’t get that way one their own. Count me among those who have taken advantage of professional help.

A qualified mental health professional can provide you with the best tools to help you navigate changes you’re facing today, and for years to come. Now, spike the cider and pass the donuts while I go dig out my sweaters.

Danielle Daily is an Author, TEDx speaker, and Host of The Suddenly Single Show podcast where she brings hope to the heartbroken via inspiring interviews released each Monday morning. Find The Suddenly Single Show wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts or at thesuddenlysingleshow.com.