Missing Stafford County teen found, brought to sheriff’s office

Update 10 a.m.

Authorities located Selena Jah’nyrah Fernandez. The teen is said to be OK.

A family member brought her to the sheriff’s office this morning, said Stafford sheriff spokesman Shawn Kimmitz.

Her accused abductor, Rodney Richard’s Jr., is now in custody. Investigators are simply calling him an “acquaintaince” of the victim.

Earlier today we learned the teen was reported abducted while using a phone inside of a gas station across from the Stafford County Courthouse.

From the Stafford sheriff’s office:

A witness reported 17-year-old Selena Fernandez, of Spotsylvania, had entered the store visibly distraught. Fernandez asked to use the phone and a clerk provided one. As Fernandez used the phone to call a relative for a ride, Rodney Richards, Jr. entered the store and took the phone from Fernandez. Richards proceeded to forcibly remove Fernandez from the store.

Original post

The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office for a child abduction that occurred at 11 p.m. September 16.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at 2142 Jefferson Davis Highway in Stafford, across from the county courthouse.

Abducted is Selena Jah’nyrah Fernandez, Hispanic, female, Black hair, Brown eyes, 17 years old, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 160 pounds, last seen wearing a white t-shirt and Black pants.

The child is believed to have been abducted by Rodney Richards, Black Male, Black hair, Brown eyes, 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 230 lbs, Blue Hoodie, Black jeans, police tell us.

He was last seen driving a white four-door Honda sedan.