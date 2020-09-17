Stafford man charged after shooting in Dale City

On September 16, the suspect sought in connection to the aggravated malicious wounding was arrested after he turned himself in to police.

The arrest comes after police were called at 1:58 a.m. on Monday, September 12 to a home in the 2800 block of Bowes Lane in Dale City, behind Prince William Square Shopping Center, to investigate a shooting. Poilce arrived and learned that a verbal altercation ensued. During the encounter, the suspect brandished a firearm and shot the victim, a 48-year-old man.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non- life threatening injuries. A police K-9 and helicopter from Fairfax County police was a called to search for the suspect who was not located.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspect.

Daniel Amankwah Gyasi, 30, of 804 Wind Ridge Drive in Stafford is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a Prince William police spokesman.

He is due in court on November 12, 2020.

In a separate incident, police were called to the 9000 block of Mike Garcia Drive near Manassas at on Monday, September 16 at 9 p.m. The victim, a 26- year-old man, reported to police that while in the parking lot of the above area, he was approached by an unknown man.

During the encounter, an argument between the two escalated when the the victim was struck with a glass bottle. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and the victim went to an area hospital where police were called.

While investigating, officers found the suspect at his home and arrested him.

The victim reported significant injuries.

Juan Alberto Marin-Ruiz, 34, of 9506 Bonair Drive in Manassas is charged with malicious wounding. He was held without bond and is due due in court on November 17, 2020.