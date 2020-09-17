Manassas residents to get tax relief for vehicles

Manassas city residents will get some tax relief for their vehicles.
The City Council voted on Monday night to approve the allocation percentage for personal property tax relief in the City of Manassas for the 2020 tax year.
“Personal Property Tax Relief…is applied to all qualifying privately owned or leased motor vehicles used for non-business purposes in the City of Manassas,” said city spokeswoman Patty Prince.
Residents will automatically receive the relief in their respective tax bills.
Prince said that the average tax for qualifying motor vehicles is $269.52, and the average assessment for a qualifying motor vehicle is $8,260.
According to City documents,
…qualifying personal use vehicles subject to personal property taxation in the City of Manassas during tax year 2020 shall receive personal property tax relief in the following manner:
1. That qualifying personal use vehicles with an assessed value less than or equal to $1,000.00 will be eligible for 100.00 % tax relief from personal property taxation.
2. That qualifying personal use vehicles with an assessed value greater than $1,000.00 but less than or equal to $20,000.00 will be eligible for 44.78% tax relief from personal property taxation.
3. That qualifying personal use vehicles having an assessed value of greater than
$20,000.00 shall only receive 44.78% tax relief from personal property taxation on the first $20,000.00 of assessed value.
4. That all other vehicles, which do not meet the definition of “qualifying” (including, but not limited to, business use vehicles, farm use vehicles, motor homes, etc.) will not be eligible for any form of tax relief under this program.