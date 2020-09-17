Manassas residents to get tax relief for vehicles

Manassas city residents will get some tax relief for their vehicles.

The City Council voted on Monday night to approve the allocation percentage for personal property tax relief in the City of Manassas for the 2020 tax year.

“Personal Property Tax Relief…is applied to all qualifying privately owned or leased motor vehicles used for non-business purposes in the City of Manassas,” said city spokeswoman Patty Prince.

Residents will automatically receive the relief in their respective tax bills.

Prince said that the average tax for qualifying motor vehicles is $269.52, and the average assessment for a qualifying motor vehicle is $8,260.

According to City documents,