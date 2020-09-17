Charges filed after head-on crash on Route 1

A woman faces charges after a man involved in a head-on crash was taken to a hospital.

On August 20 , Stafford sheriff’s deputies were called to the 3000 block of Route 1 for a head-on collision between a Toyota Tacoma and a Toyota Rav4. An investigation revealed the Tacoma was traveling north on Route 1 when it crossed the center line and struck the other vehicle.

The driver of the Rav4 was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Tacoma had fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival. A perimeter was established around the area and a K-9 search was conducted. The driver got away.

Through an investigation, the driver of the Tacoma was identified and later located in Foxwood Village in North Stafford

Kelly Lewis, 37, of no fixed address, is charged with felony hit and run, reckless driving, and has a prior warrant from January of this year for failing to appear in court. Lewis is now in the custody of the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Authorities credited tips from residents that helped them arrest the suspect.