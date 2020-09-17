Absentee in-person voting begins for the Nov. 3 General Election

Long lines are expected to form outside polling places on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. That’s when voters across our area will not only cast their ballot for President, but also for U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

In our area, Incumbent Senator Mark Warner (D) is looking to fend off a challenge from Daniel Gade (R) for a Virginia Senate seat. In the House of Representatives, locally, we have these races:

1st District

Rob Wittman (R) Incumbent

Qasim Rashid (D)

10th District

Jennifer Wexton (D) Incumbent

Aliscia Andrews (R)

11th District

Gerry Connolly (D) Incumbent

Manga Anantatmula (R)

Use this page to learn what candidates will be on your ballot.

One way to avoid the line on Election Day: Cast your ballot absentee in-person. A new law passed earlier his year by Gov. Ralph Norham now allows no-excuse in absentee in-person voting. Before, residents had to claim a hardship — like commuting, or out of state travel on Election Day — to qualify to vote absentee.

Each jurisdiction we cover will have its own absentee in-person polling places set up. Here’s a breakdown:

Prince William County

Starting Friday, Sept. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., residents may visit any one of the following locations to cast their ballot:

Prince William Office of Elections, 9250 Lee Ave Ste. 1, Manassas

Woodbridge Department of Motor Vehicles, 2731 Caton Hill Road, Woodbridge

Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, 14780 Lightner Road, Haymarket

Starting Monday, Oct. 19, through Saturday, Oct. 31, five more locations will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Piney Branch Elementary School, 8301 Linton Hall Road, Bristow

Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School, 13833 Dumfries Road, Manassas

Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge

James J. McCoart Administrative Building, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge

Dumfries Community Center, 17755 Main St., Dumfries

Stafford County

Voters may vote on election days in their regular precincts from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following lcoations:



Voter Registrar Office – George L. Gordon, Jr., Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road



Voter Registrar Satellite Office – Stafford Regional Airport, 95 Aviation Way



Manassas

Early in-person voters may vote at 9025 Center Street in downtown Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 24 and 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city will also have a dropbox for city residents to drop off their absentee ballots. The box will be located behind the registrar’s office at 9025 Center Street where it will be monitored 24-hours a day, 7-days a week by surveillance cameras, and emptied several times a day by the Registrar, according to city spokeswoman Patty Prince.

On election day, there will be drop boxes at each precinct for voters’ convenience for use only by city resdients. Those who live in Prince William County or Manassas Park, or anywhere else outside Manassas should not use these boxes.



Fredericksburg

Early in-person voters in the City of Fredericksburg can vote at 601 Caroline Street on Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through the end of October. And also on two extra days: Saturday, October 24 and Saturday, October 31, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Voters are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Bring voter I.D. List of I.D. options required for voting

Absentee Ballots for the November 3, 2020 Election will begin to be mailed out the week of September 18, 2020 to those voters who have submitted an application. Absentee ballots will be mailed continuously through the application deadline, October 23, 2020. Absentee ballot applications are processed daily.

Fredericksburg residents may return their own absentee ballot, absentee application, or voter registration in a drop box located in front of the Executive Plaza, 601 Caroline Street. The box is monitored by surveillance cameras and checked seven days a week by the registrar.

Manassas Park

The city’s general registrar told PLN they’re working to post information about absentee voting in that city on its website.

Mail-in voting

Friday, September 18 also marks the date that absentee ballots will begin to be mailed to vogters. Here’s an FAQ provided by Stafford County officials for those who choose to vote by mail:

Who can vote absentee?

Anyone can vote absentee. After new legislation passed by the Virginia General Assembly went into effect July 1, 2020, Virginia voters no longer need an excuse to vote absentee. Any registered voter may request an absentee ballot or go vote early in person. Absentee ballots will begin being mailed out on September 18, the same day early voting begins in all localities throughout the Commonwealth.



How do you request an absentee ballot?

Voters may request an absentee ballot safely and securely by completing a request for an absentee ballot from the Voter Registrar or the Virginia Department of Elections website, both of which are listed below. You may also request an absentee ballot by contacting either office by phone. The last day to request an absentee ballot is October 23, 2020.



How do you return an absentee ballot?

You may deliver the ballot by hand to the Voter Registrar’s Office. You can mail it back using the envelope with prepaid postage that arrived with the ballot. It is essential to use that envelope as it has a built-in barcode that allows you to track your ballot as it goes through the system. You may deliver your ballot to a secure drop box located outside the Registrar’s Office and the satellite voting location located at the Stafford Airport ONLY during working hours. There will also be drop boxes located at each precinct on voting day in which you may drop your ballot.

Will my absentee ballot count?

Yes. Virginia law allows officials to pre-process ballots as they come in before the election. It may take a few days to learn who won the election.

The last day to vote absentee in person is Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.