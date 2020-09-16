Swim, kayak, canoe, or stand-up paddleboard to benefit disabled divers

Support one of Occoquan’s 501(c)(3) organizations, Patriots for Disabled Divers (PFDD), by participating in their inaugural Aquatic Challenge. Register to swim, kayak/canoe, stand-up paddleboard, or scuba anytime and anywhere from September 20 through October 3, 2020. Participate individually or as a team to see who can cover the most distance. Or set your own goal.

Registration is $20 per person and $5 for children 14 and under. All participants will receive a medallion (not necessarily made of metal) with the Aquatic Challenge logo. Those who upload their progress will be entered into a competition to see who can complete the most distance in each category.

Winners will receive additional recognition. You can also order a commemorative t-shirt if you like, a portion of the proceeds from which will go to PFDD. Of course, whether or not you participate in the Aquatic Challenge you can also help support persons with disabilities by making a charitable contribution directly to PFDD.

PFDD was founded in Occoquan in 2013 and since that time has used scuba as a therapeutic tool for more than 600 wounded military veterans suffering from PTSD, TBI, amputations, and other injuries. Every $1,000 raised takes one participant from the introduction to open water certification in scuba.

Register for the Aquatic Challenge and learn more about PFDD.