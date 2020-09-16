Suspect in pedestrian death pleads guilty, fined $500

A man who struck and killed a pedestrian was sentenced with a $500 fine.

The Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney’s office tells us:

Mr. Pichinte Echeverria plead guilty today to one count of hit and run, misdemeanor (VA code 46.2-896). The Judge sentenced him to 180 days of incarceration, with 180 suspended and a $2500 fine with $2000 suspended. Each of those sentences are suspended subject to Uniform Good Behavior.



Pichinte Echeverria appeared before a judge at the Prince William County Judicial Center on Tuesday, September 15.

He struck and killed 62-year-0ld Alberto Anthony Marino, of Bristow, about 5 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, who was walking in the intersection of Sudley and Balls Ford roads near Manassas. Marino was not walking in a crosswalk at the time he was struck, police said.

Pichinte Echeverria was driving from his home in Maryland to his job in Prince William County when he struck the pedestrian. Shortly after his arrest, law enforcement officials told PLN he was suspected of entering the U.S. illegally.

The driver of the second striking vehicle was never found.