Rain on Thursday, sun returning on Saturday

Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

To our southeast, residents will be under a flood watch due to the remnants of Hurricane Sally.

Rain will overspread the area Thursday afternoon then continue moderate to heavy at times Thursday night and early Friday as the moisture from Sally moves across the Mid Atlantic region. pic.twitter.com/85b5OzrSZ2 — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) September 16, 2020

Back in our region:

Thursday

A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

Showers likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday

A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 70. North wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night

A slight chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.