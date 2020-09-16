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Rain on Thursday, sun returning on Saturday

By Megan Dietrick

Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

To our southeast, residents will be under a flood watch due to the remnants of Hurricane Sally.

Back in our region:

Thursday
A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night
Showers likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday
A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 70. North wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night
A slight chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

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