Probe to review police response to Fredericksburg riots

Investigators will review how Fredericksburg police handled a series of riots in the city over the summer. During demonstrations following the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, police used tear gas to disperse protestors who descended on the city.

Demonstrations in the city lasted for more than a month.

More in a press release:

The Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) is independently reviewing the City of Fredericksburg’s response to the mass demonstrations between May 31 and June 2 in Fredericksburg. The research team visited Fredericksburg on August 24-27 to conduct a series of meetings and focus groups with members of the community to get a sense of the public perceptions of these events.

The researchers would like to continue to receive feedback from community stakeholders, and they invite members of the public to email their written comments now through September 30, 2020. All are welcome to share any thoughts, perceptions, eyewitness accounts, and general impressions of the events of May 31 – June 2 and their impact on the community. Please send all comments to [email protected] <mailto:[email protected]>.

PERF’s scope of work is outlined in the public document <https://www.fredericksburgva.gov/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Item/11676?fileID=9549> presented during the July 14, 2020, City Council meeting and is expected to take 6-8 months. The work is being handled by a six-member team PERF specially selected for Fredericksburg that includes two law enforcement professionals, including a certified training expert, and four civilian members specializing in criminology, use of force, research, data analysis, and public policy. PERF was selected for its unique ability to evaluate the City’s policies, procedures, practices, tactics and training on mass demonstrations and less-lethal force. PERF is a recognized leader in the industry with more than 40 years of experience, inclusive of hundreds of studies with police agencies throughout the U.S. Read more about the PERF team here fredericksburgva.gov/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Item/11676?fileID=9549.

Cynthia E. Hudson, a Richmond attorney who is the chair of Governor Ralph Northam’s Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law and former Virginia Chief Deputy Attorney General, assisted the City in identifying PERF as the best-qualified third-party review firm.

Please be sure to submit all comments to [email protected] <mailto:[email protected]> before the end of September. For more information about the Police Executive Research Forum, please visit policeforum.org.