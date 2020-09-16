Manassas Soroptimists to offer grant to women for educational, training expenses

Women who serve as the primary wage earners for their families and seek financial assistance to continue their education or receive training can now apply for the Soroptimist Live Your Dream Award.

Applications can be submitted online. The application deadline is November 15, 2020.

The Manassas club will provide a $2,500 cash grant to its award recipient, who will then advance to the Soroptimist Central East Coast Region level, where recipients could receive up to an additional $5,000. The program culminates at the national level with three finalist $10,000 awards.

Recipients can use the “Live Your Dream” Award to offset costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education or additional skills and training. This includes tuition, books, childcare, transportation or any other education-related expense.

The Live Your Dream Award provides more than $1.6 million in cash grants to head-of-household women in need each year. Since the program’s inception in 1972, approximately $30 million has helped tens of thousands of women achieve their dreams of a better life for themselves and their families.

Founded in 1956, the Manassas club is part of Soroptimist International of the Americas, a global organization that works to improve the lives of women and girls by providing access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment.

Manassas members join with Soroptimists in over 120 countries and territories around the world to contribute time and financial support to community-based projects benefiting women and girls. For more information about how Soroptimist International of Manassas improves the lives of women and girls, visit simanassas.org.