Manassas police highlighting railroad crossing safety

During Rail Safety Week, taking place September 21-27, the Manassas City Police Department will be participating in “Operation Clear Track”.
Manassas City Police, along with numerous other law enforcement agencies around the country, has partnered with the Amtrak Police Department and Operation Lifesaver to help reduce the number of railroad crossing and trespassing incidents. These incidents seriously injure or kill more than 2,100 people in the U.S. and Canada each year.
Due to the on-going pandemic, this year’s “Operation Clear Track” will be a virtual event and will focus on raising rail safety awareness. Railway safety information will be posted throughout the week on the Manassas City Police Department’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
- Railway Safety Tips:
- Never drive or walk around lowered grade crossing gates.
- Never attempt to outrun an approaching train.
- Never stop your vehicle on a grade crossing waiting for traffic to move.
- Only drive across tracks if you know you can get all the way across.
- Remember a train can take a mile or more to stop.
- Slow down and stop your vehicle prior to the train track when lights begin to flash.
Visit Operation Lifesaver’s national website (oli.org) for safety tips and statistics and visit stayoffthetracks.org for more information on “Operation Clear Track.”