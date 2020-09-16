Manassas police highlighting railroad crossing safety

During Rail Safety Week, taking place September 21-27, the Manassas City Police Department will be participating in “Operation Clear Track”.

Manassas City Police, along with numerous other law enforcement agencies around the country, has partnered with the Amtrak Police Department and Operation Lifesaver to help reduce the number of railroad crossing and trespassing incidents. These incidents seriously injure or kill more than 2,100 people in the U.S. and Canada each year.

Due to the on-going pandemic, this year’s “Operation Clear Track” will be a virtual event and will focus on raising rail safety awareness. Railway safety information will be posted throughout the week on the Manassas City Police Department’s Facebook and Twitter pages.