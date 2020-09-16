Man shot outside Woodbridge apartment complex

A 35-year-old man remains hospitalized after he was shot outside of the Potomac Ridge Apartment Homes in Woodbridge. Police are searching for suspects

More from Prince William police:

A short time later, an occupant in a dark colored vehicle drove by the residence and fired towards the victim, striking him in the lower body. The suspect vehicle then fled the area and the police were contacted. While canvassing, officers located two unoccupied vehicles with damage from being struck by projectiles. This incident does not appear to be random. No additional injuries or property damage were reported. The investigation continues.

Officers rendered aid to the victim before he was flown to an area hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation revealed that a verbal altercation occurred earlier in the day between two groups, one of which included the victim. The groups eventually dispersed and separated.

Shooting Investigation – On September 12 at 2:54PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 16500 block of Sherwood Pl. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a 35-year-old man, outside of the residence suffering from gunshot injuries.

Prince William police also reported these incidents:

Aggravated Malicious Wounding – On September 12 at 1:58AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 2800 block of Bowes Ln in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed that the accused arrived at the home of an acquaintance where a verbal altercation ensued.

During the encounter, the accused brandished a firearm and shot the victim, identified as a 48-year-old man. The accused fled the home prior to police arriving in the area. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. A police K-9 and helicopter with Fairfax County police responded to search for the suspect who was not located. Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Daniel Amankwah GYASI.

Attempts to locate the accused were unsuccessful. Wanted: [Photo from October 2019] Daniel Amankwah GYASI, 30, of the 800 block of Wind Ridge Dr in Stafford Described as a black male, 5’5”, 150lbs with black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on both arms Wanted for aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Armed Robbery – On September 13 at 7:20PM, officers responded to investigate a robbery that was reported to have occurred near the 7600 block of Dublin Dr. in Manassas (20109) around 12:00PM on September 12. The victim, a 28-year-old man, reported to police that while in the above area, an unknown man got out of a black SUV brandishing a firearm and demanded the victim to get into the vehicle.

While inside the vehicle, the suspect demanded the victim’s money. The victim got out of the vehicle shortly before the suspects fled the area. The victim returned to his residence and eventually contacted an acquaintance who notified the police. No injuries were reported. An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing. The only suspect descriptions are two black men wearing dark clothing.

Strong-Arm Robbery – On September 12 at 12:30AM, officers responded to investigate a robbery that was reported to have occurred in the area of Crooked Branch Ct. and Hersch Farm Ln. in Manassas (20112) around 11:00PM on September 11. The victim, a 17-year-old male juvenile, reported to police that he arranged to buy marijuana from an unknown person via social media. While in the above area, the victim was approached by two unknown men who began striking and kicking the victim.

During the encounter, the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money from the victim before fleeing in a black sedan. The vehicle was driven by a third unknown individual who was not observed by the victim. The victim went to a local hospital for treatment of significant injuries where police were contacted. The investigation continues. Suspect Descriptions: A black male, approximately 6’0”, with a thin build and short black hair A white male, approximately 6’00”, with a thin build and brown hair

Commercial Burglary – On September 11 at 9:28AM, officers responded to Route 28 Vapes located at 8103 Centreville Rd. in Manassas (20111) to investigate a burglary. The business manager reported to police that the burglary occurred at approximately 1:42AM. Video surveillance showed a light-colored vehicle pull into the parking lot where eight individuals were seen getting out of the vehicle and approaching the business. The suspects forcibly entered the business by damaging the glass door.

The manager reported a cash register, tobacco products, a printer, a monitor and an undisclosed amount of money were missing. The only suspect descriptions at this time are individuals wearing dark colored clothing.

Commercial Burglary – On September 11 at 9:25AM, officers responded to Manassas Pharmacy located at 8573 Sudley Rd. in Manassas (20110) to investigate a burglary. An employee reported to police that the burglary occurred sometime between 5:00PM on September 10 and 9:20AM on September 11. The investigation revealed that entry was made into the building through the front door and then into the business through the main door, both of which were found damaged. No property was reported missing.

Strangulation | Abduction – On September 13 at 11:04PM, officers responded to the 7000 block of Kodiak Ct. in Manassas (20111) to investigate a domestic reportedly occurring inside a vehicle. When officers located the vehicle, the passenger got out of the vehicle and was detained. The investigation revealed that the victim was attempting to drop items off at a residence when a family member, identified as the accused, followed her to the vehicle and engaged in a verbal altercation. The altercation escalated when the accused struck the victim before taking her phone and grabbing her throat more than once. During the encounter, the accused refused to let the victim leave and physically dragged her back into the vehicle. The victim reported significant injuries. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as David Wayne FISHER, was arrested. Arrested on September 13: David Wayne FISHER, 39, of 9007 Yorkshire Ln. in Manassas Charged with 1 count of abduction, 1 count of strangulation, 1 count of domestic assault and battery and 1 count of obstruction of justice. Court Date: Pending. Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.

Abduction | Domestic Related – On September 13 at 5:40PM, officers responded to the Wyndham Pointe Apartments located in the 16600 block of Harwood Oaks Ct. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a domestic. The victim, a 26-year-old woman, reported to police that she and a family member, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation. Upon officers arriving at the location, the accused prevented the victim from speaking to police before pushing her. Eventually both parties came out of the apartment and the accused was detained. During the investigation, the accused refused to provide officers with his identifying information was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Walter Ofilio PINEDA, was arrested. Arrested on September 13: Walter Ofilio PINEDA, 30, of the 16600 block of Harwood Oaks Ct. in Dumfries Charged with abduction, domestic assault and battery, obstruction of justice and intoxicated in public Court Date: Pending. Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.

Strong-Arm Robbery – On September 14 at 10:12PM, officers responded to the area in the 1400 block of Horner Rd. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 37-year-old woman, reported to police that while in the above area, she was approached by an acquaintance, identified as the accused. During the encounter, the accused struck the victim and pushed her to the ground before taking her backpack. Officers canvassing the area located the accused who was carrying the backpack and detained him. The victim reported minor injuries. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as, Matthew Blake BERNSTEIN, was arrested. Arrested on September 14: Matthew Blake BERNSTEIN, 36, of 103 Fay St. in Winchester Charged with robbery Court Date: Pending. Bond: Unavailable.

Indecent Exposure – On September 12 at 5:40PM, officers responded to the intersection of Cardinal Dr. and Beau Ridge Dr. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate an indecent exposure. The investigation revealed that while walking in the above area, an unknown man exposed himself to the victim, a 40-year-old man and a family member. The accused walked away following the incident and the victim contacted the police. During the investigation, the victim reported that the accused was the same person who exposed himself to him on August 29. That investigation revealed that on that day the accused exposed himself to a group of people, including the victim and his 4-yearold daughter, while they were walking in the above area. No physical contact was made between the accused and any of the victims. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Terrell Antonio CHAPMAN, was arrested. Arrested on September 12: Terrell Antonio CHAPMAN, 33, of no fixed address Charged with 1 count of indecent liberties and 6 counts of indecent exposure Court Date: December 10, 2020. Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

Residents with information on any of these events should contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip to www.pwcgov.org/policetip.