Lake Ridge Chorale sells 2020 White House Ornaments

In honor of the 35th President, the Lake Ridge Chorale is selling the annual ornament from the White House Historical Association.

From chorale general manager Lynn Godino:

Once again, Lake Ridge Chorale is selling the annual ornament from The White House Historical Association. The 2020 ornament is the Association’s 40th annual and honors our 35th President, John F. Kennedy.

Each ornament is $20 (no sales tax), and all checks should be made payable

to Lake Ridge Chorale. Your order will be safely hand delivered to you.

Please reply to this email or call Lynn at 703-314-8967 to order yours while supplies last.

In other Chorale news, we have begun work on our virtual Christmas Concert. We will keep you updated once the date has been set.

Thank you for your continued support of the Lake Ridge Chorale. This has been a challenging time for all of us, including performing arts groups. We look forward to the day when we can meet again in person and share the gift of music.