First Fix-It Fair for Prince William County

Keep Prince William Beautiful (KPWB) and Prince William County Solid Waste Division are holding a Fix-It Fair on October 17, 2020, from 10 am-4 pm at Connaughton Plaza, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge. This event will serve as Prince William Recycles Day.

Fix-It events provide members of the community the opportunity to bring salvageable items for repair and subsequent reuse. This type of service event has been very popular in other communities, and KPWB and the PWC Solid Waste Division want to bring this community service to Prince William County.

Repair work will be done by appointment only and pre-registration is required. County residents that want to participate can go online to sign up for an appointment. Social distancing will be enforced to maximize the safety of fixers, volunteers and attendees.

“Keep Prince William Beautiful is excited to coordinate this event and provide this service to the Prince William community, said KPWB Executive Director Aleta Daniels.” We hope it will be a great experience for our fixers and our repair clients, so we can plan another event and build on the success.”

The Solid Waste Division is happy to partner with KPWB on this new event. “A Fix-It Fair provides a convenient way for people to make items useable again and this reduces wastes and promotes reuse,” explains Tom Smith, Solid Waste Division Chief. Along with recycling, reduce and reuse practices help conserve landfill space and enhance the quality of our environment. “Since our annual festival-style Prince William Recycles Day was not feasible this year, the Fix-It Fair is a great way to continue to encourage reuse and waste reduction,” said Smith.

Repair appointments will be available for small furniture and appliance repair, bicycles, costume jewelry, and other portable items. Repair customers should check the schedule for current availability and updates as additional fixers are identified.

This event had been planned for spring but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.