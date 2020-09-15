Sunny on Wednesday, rain returning on Thursday

Wednesday will be sunny with a nice breeze.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday

A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.