Richmond man killed while walking on E-ZPass lanes in Stafford County

A Richmond man was killed while walking on the Interstate 95 E-ZPass Express Lanes.

More from Virginia State Police:

Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s help with identifying a vehicle that struck a pedestrian Tuesday (September 8, 2020) in Stafford County.

Trooper A. Biffany is investigating the hit-and-run crash that occurred at 4:00 a.m. along Interstate 95 at the 144.2 mile-marker [just north of Garrisonville Road].

A pedestrian was in HOV/Express Lanes on I-95 when they were struck by an unknown vehicle.

The pedestrian, Stephen Law Jr., 34, of Richmond, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. His remains were transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination.

Law was wearing dark clothing.

The hit-and-run suspect vehicle did not stop at the scene and could possibly have damage on the passenger side or driver side.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Trooper A. Biffany at 540-891-4108 or email [email protected].