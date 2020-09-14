This week’s traffic hot spots in Fredericksburg, Stafford

Here are this week’s traffic hot spots in the Stafford County and Fredericksburg area provided by the Virginia Department of Transportation:

I-95 Northbound

Exit 130 (Route 3) Exit Ramp

Tuesday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Milling and paving. Traffic exiting I-95 northbound to Route 3 eastbound will be detoured to Route 3 westbound then U-turn at Carl D. Silver Parkway to access Route 3 eastbound.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closures at various locations between these interchanges for construction activities as part of the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) MEDIAN DIVERSION

Monday – Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Alternating single lane closures on I-95 northbound for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Tuesday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. A single lane will close on I-95 northbound at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 4:30 a.m.

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. A single lane will close on I-95 northbound at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 4:30 a.m.

Thursday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure at 8 p.m. Starting at 9 p.m., I-95 northbound will be reduced to one lane. Virginia State Police will slow roll traffic then shift a single lane of northbound traffic to the median through the work zone. Motorists will then return to the travel lanes. All lanes will reopen by 4:30 a.m. Crews need to divert northbound traffic to the median to lift the bridge beams for the future Truslow Road bridge.

Friday – Saturday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure at 9 p.m. Starting at 10 p.m., I-95 northbound will be reduced to one lane. Virginia State Police will slow roll traffic then shift a single lane of northbound traffic to the median through the work zone. Motorists will then return to the travel lanes before Exit 136. All lanes will reopen by 4:30 a.m. Crews need to divert northbound traffic to the median to lift the bridge beams for the future Truslow Road bridge.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17) FULL TRAFFIC STOPS

Monday – Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. A single lane will close on I-95 southbound at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. Starting at midnight until 3 a.m., all I-95 southbound traffic will be stopped intermittently up to 30 minutes at a time. Two lanes will open at 4:30 a.m. and a single lane will remain closed until 10 a.m. to allow crews to move a crane to prepare for the bridge beam lifts for the future Truslow Road bridge. Virginia State Police will assist with traffic control. Expect overnight delays.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure. Crews will be installing on overhead sign as part of the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Exit 130 (Route 3) Entrance Ramp

Tuesday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closures on the Route 3 eastbound entrance ramp to I-95 southbound with milling and paving operations.

Stafford County

Route 1 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single right lane closure on Route 1 northbound between Centreport Parkway and Potomac Creek Lane for the bridge replacement project.

Route 17 Southbound

Tuesday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure on Route 17 southbound between Sanford Drive and Short Street for paving work as part of the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Route 218 (White Oak Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Milling and paving. Expect travel delays. One-way, alternating traffic on White Oak Road directed by a flagging crew between Route 606 (Ferry Road) and Route 607 (Cool Spring Road/Deacon Road). Motorists may experience a temporary rough driving surface on the milled sections.

Route 607 (Cool Springs Road and Deacon Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Milling and paving. Expect travel delays. Alternating, single lane closures on Cool Springs Road and Deacon Road between Route 3 Business and Brooke Road. Motorists may experience a temporary rough driving surface on the milled sections.

Route 630 (Courthouse Road) Westbound

Thursday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Alternating, single lane closures on Courthouse Road from Hospital Center Boulevard to Dent Road for permit work.

Hospital Center Boulevard

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closures on Hospital Center Boulevard between Route 1 and Austin Ridge Drive. Crews will be taking soil samples as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Old Courthouse Road

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closures on Old Courthouse Road between Route 1 and Hospital Center Boulevard. Crews will be taking soil samples as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Wyche Road

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane and turn lane closures on Wyche Road at the Hospital Center Boulevard and Courthouse Road intersection. Crews will be taking soil samples as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

City of Fredericksburg

Route 3 Eastbound

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. and Friday – Sunday, 10 p.m. – 9 a.m. Alternating, single lane closures with a mobile work zone for milling and paving. Crews will begin on Route 3 eastbound at Bragg Road in Spotsylvania County then progress east to Gateway Boulevard. Drivers may experience a temporary rough driving surface and overnight delays.