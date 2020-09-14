Postal worker shot in Dale City

By Uriah Kiser

Police are searching for the person who shot a postal worker in Dale City.

It happened just before 6 p.m. in the 3500 block of Buffalo Court, near Dale City Elementary School.

“Our investigation is still in its early stages,” said Prince William police spokesman Jonathan Perok.

Multiple sources confirmed to Potomac Local News a federal employee was shot.

We’ll update this post with more information when it becomes available.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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