Postal worker shot in Dale City

Police are searching for the person who shot a postal worker in Dale City.

It happened just before 6 p.m. in the 3500 block of Buffalo Court, near Dale City Elementary School.

*INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Woodbridge; #PWCPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 3500 block of Buffalo Ct. One victim transported with serious injuries. Suspect description-black male wearing a light colored shirt,dark pants & no shoes. Heavy police presence in area. pic.twitter.com/L7DEycgFQb — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) September 14, 2020

“Our investigation is still in its early stages,” said Prince William police spokesman Jonathan Perok.

Multiple sources confirmed to Potomac Local News a federal employee was shot.

We’ll update this post with more information when it becomes available.