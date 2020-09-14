Police seek witnesses in fatal Dumfries motorcycle crash

Police are seeking witnesses in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in Dumfries.

Police tell us:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On September 12 at 9:17AM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Fraley Blvd and Graham Park Rd in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a crash.

The investigation revealed that the operator of a 2017 Honda 250L motorcycle was traveling northbound on Fraley Blvd, approaching Graham Park Rd, when they collided with the driver of a 2005 Mazda MPV who was crossing the northbound lanes on Fraley Blvd from Graham Park Rd.

The operator of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital where he later died from injuries sustained during the crash. The driver of the Mazda MVP was not injured. Alcohol is not a factor.

Investigators are seeking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the crash. Additional information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The deceased rider of the 2017 Honda 250L was identified as Alexande ZAMBRANO VALLECILLO, 31, of Stafford

The driver of the 2005 Mazda MVP was identified as a 44-year-old man of Triangle

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.