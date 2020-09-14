Police chase ends at Leesylvania State Park, 1 in custody

A police pursuit ended at the Potomac River in Woodbridge today.

Virginia State Police tell us:

…at 11:49 a.m., Virginia State Police Trooper attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling south on I-95 near Exit 166 in Fairfax County. The vehicle refused to stop for the trooper and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit eventually made it to Route 1 and came to an end at Leesylvania State Park. The driver was taken into custody. The incident remains under investigation.

A State Trooper’s cruiser was struck during the pursuit, however, the officer continued the pursuit of the fleeing suspect, according to Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.

We don’t yet know what led to the initial traffic stop. We’ll post more as we have it.