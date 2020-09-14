Garrett Sworn in as Manassas fire chief

Manassas has a new fire chief.

During Monday night’s city council meeting, Mayor Hal Parrish swore in a new fire chief, William Garrett.

Garrett’s wife pinned the badge on her beaming husband after Mayor Parrish swore him in.=

Garrett has over 32 years of experience in public safety. Chief. Garrett will be replacing Chief Rob Clemons, who retired on August 28, Potomac Local News previously reported.

According to the City of Manassas website: