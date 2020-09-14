Alton E. Crews, 83 of Woodbridge, died September 13, 2020 at Envoy of Woodbridge. He was born December 17, 1936 in Georgia to the late George and Eva Marie (Scott) Crews. He is survived by his wife Gertrude Crews, and his sons, John Crews (Stephanie), James Crews (Sunok); grandkids, Joshua, Rachel, Rebecca Crews; and 5 siblings.

A Life Celebration Service will be held at 12pm September 25, 2020 at Evangel Baptist Church, 14836 Ashdale Ave, Dale City, VA 22193 followed by interment at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations are made to the Alzheimers Association.