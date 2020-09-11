Truck overturns near airport, springs fluid leak

A trash truck overturned Friday morning at the intersection of Ramoth Church, near the intersection of Centreport Parkway near the Stafford Regional Airport about 9:30 a.m.

Stafford fire and rescue chief Joseph Cardello tells us:

On Friday September 11, 2020 at 0933 Hours, units from the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department responded to 1015 Ramoth Church Road for a reported overturned vehicle . Units arrived five minutes after dispatch to find an trash truck on its side off the roadway. The single occupant/operator self-extricated prior to arrival.

The truck had a minor leak of Transmission/Hydraulic fluid which was immediately contained by crews on scene. It is estimated that less than 5 gallons were released

There was minor damage to the roadway, which was being handled by VDOT on the scene. Verizon was notified about potential damage to a buried Fiber-Optic Line. The Virginia EOC was notified of the fluid leaks and that the owner of the truck had contacted First Call Environmental for cleanup.

The truck was uprighted and the scene was turned over to VDOT and First Call Environmental. No further actions were necessary.

There were no other civilians or department personnel injured as a result of this incident.