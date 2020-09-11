Students plant 2,997 flags to honor 9/11 victims

It has been 19 years since the largest terrorist attack on U.S. soil.

A total of 2,997 people were killed in New York City, at The Pentagon in Arlington, and in a field in Shanksville, Penn.

To make sure that that fateful morning of September 11, 2001, is not forgotten, a group of local high schoolers stepped up.

Honoring the lives of thousands lost, the Colgan Senior High School Chapter of Young Americans for Freedom, a conservative youth organization, planted exactly 2,997 U.S. flags representing each victim of the terrorist attacks on the lawn of the Prince William Republican headquarters on Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge to be seen by tens of thousands of commuters.

“We wanted to take a moment to remember the 2,977 people who lost their lives in the horrific 9/11 terrorist attack 19 years ago. Especially at this time where there is seemingly much division in the country, it is our hope that we can take this moment to give a unifying message to those who are allies for freedom,” said Josh Malinoski, a Colgan High School student.

“The events of this day 19 years ago reinforced the fact that freedom is fragile and is something that Americans should cherish and fight for,” added Prince William Republican Committee Chairman Tim Parrish. “It’s a wonder that in a time when many adults, especially those in government canceled 9/11 related events, our student leaders chose to honor those from the travesty that many of them were not yet alive for. These students are the true legacy of Prince William County and are shaping up to be the next generation of leaders our community and nation need.”

Elsewhere today, a remembrance ceremony was held at Stafford County Government Center. It was one of the only local governments in the region to gather to remember the victims.

Stafford remembered the heroes of September 11 today at a special ceremony held at the Gov. Center. https://t.co/XDOWsw4wP4 — Stafford County (@staffordvagov) September 11, 2020

Neighboring Prince William County canceled its annual remembrance ceremony.