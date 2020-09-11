Stolen vehicle found burned to frame in Old Forge

A vehicle was found burned to the frame yesterday after a resident reported it stolen, according to reports from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. The incident is still under investigation.
Two other counts of larceny — one at the 7-Eleven off Commerce Parkway and one at the Target on South Gateway drive — were reported by the Sheriff’s office.
From the Sheriff’s office:
Old Forge Drive, 9/10, 7:21 a.m. Resident reported her vehicle stolen overnight from the townhome community. Approximately an hour later, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle in their jurisdiction. The vehicle was unoccupied and burned to the frame. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J.W. Kyle at 540-658- 4400.
7-Eleven, 1 Commerce Parkway, 9/10, 11:43 a.m. The air pump at the convenience store was damaged between Monday and Thursday this week and the change inside stolen. There have been several similar cases in Stafford County. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant N. Zotos at 540-658-4400.
Target, 25 South Gateway Drive, 9/10, 3:15 p.m. Loss prevention reported a suspect took two Playstation video games and two Playstation controllers and left the store without paying. Deputy A.W. Sypolt was able to obtain video evidence from the store. The incident remains under investigation.