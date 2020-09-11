Showers could continue into Monday

Skies on Saturday will be partly sunny, providing a break from the rain.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 8 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday

Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.