Jose Luis Herrera

Jose L. Herrera, age 45 passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was born August 20, 1975 in Arlington, Virginia to Jose and Maria (Vera) Herrera. Jose was an avid fisherman, had a passion for old school cars, loved to travel and lived life to the fullest. Jose was a comedian at heart and brought laughter and smiles to many. Jose met the love of his life, Rachel Vega 14 years ago and together they shared a blended family. He was a loving father to Arianna, step daughter Ariana, Jose, Tatiana and Lilliana. Grandfather of Keiko and Belle Doyle. Jose is survived by his sisters Ericka Herrera and Vanessa (Eric) Haskins, nephew Nicholas, nieces Sierra, Brianna, Sofia, Lucia and many uncles, aunts and cousins. Jose will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all that knew him.