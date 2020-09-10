Wanted man jumps off balcony, hides in bush

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Augustus Lee last night on several outstanding warrants, but not before he attempted to evade arrest by jumping from a third-floor balcony.

On September 8th at approximately 8:50 p.m. the Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call asking for help and then disconnecting. Communications Officers attempted to reestablish contact with the caller as deputies were dispatched to the address on Stonegate Place. Sergeant J.P. Aubry was the first on the scene and learned there was a prior warrant service at the apartment on September 6th, but deputies had been unable to locate the suspect.

Sgt. Aubry began speaking with a female that answered the door and noticed a male on the couch trying to explain that he was allowed to be in the apartment. Deputy A.T. Leckemby arrived and recognized the male as the person that was currently wanted out of Henrico. He had the male step out of the apartment onto the third-floor breezeway.

The suspect provided identification and deputies confirmed he was Augustus Lee, 52, of Stafford. When deputies explained he had active warrants from Henrico, Lee moved to the edge of the breezeway and climbed onto the railing. Deputies attempted to have Lee get down, but he informed the deputies he was going to jump. Lee then jumped from the ledge and was able to grab the second-floor railing as he fell toward the ground. He briefly held on to the second-floor railing before plummeting the remaining distance to the ground below.

Deputies ran down the stairs, but Lee had managed to flee from the immediate area. Deputy J.H. Truslow and K-9 Rip responded and began a track. Lee was found attempting to hide in a nearby bush.

Lee was checked by rescue and taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail. He was served with warrants from Henrico for breaking and entering, felony conspiracy and petit larceny third or subsequent offense. In addition, he was charged with obstruction for his actions during the arrest. Lee received a $4,000 secure bond on the Stafford charge and was held without bond on the three Henrico felonies.