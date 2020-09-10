Virginia corrections department wants to expand in Stafford County

Stafford County will hold a public hearing to decide whether or not to lease office space to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

The agency has outgrown its current office space it uses for its probation and parole program at Southpoint Centre Boulevard in Fredericksburg and will expand to new offices in Stafford County in order to accommodate their level of personnel. The department’s District 21 probation and parole office serves the areas of Fredericksburg, Stafford County, and King George County.

The corrections department is looking at two different buildings to lease: 85 Mine Road North Stafford, which is owned by Mine Road Square LLC., and 25 Centreport Parkway near the county’s airport, which owned by former Aquia District Supervisor Paul Milde.

According to the corrections department, the Stafford County Board of Supervisors was not required to hold a public hearing for the matter, but, was invited to hold one should they choose to do so. No date has been chosen for the public hearing.

“The district has outgrown its current building; they have more employees than offices. Stafford is the district’s busiest court and many of the folks on supervision reside in Stafford County. Stafford is also convenient to King George, which is served by this office,” stated said the department of corrections spokeswoman Lisa E. Kinney.

The department of corrections declined to respond to questions about the new office space will be used.