Regular hours restored at Rappahannock landfill in Stafford County

The Rappahannock Regional Solid Waste Management Board (R-Board) will be restoring residential service hours.

Sunday and Monday residential service hours have been restored through CARES Act funding. Commerical hours of operation will remain unchanged.

The following schedule will be in place at the Belman Residential Convenience Center and the residential portion of the Eskimo Hill Landfill:

Sunday, September 6, 2020 – 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Monday, September 7, 2020 – Closed for Labor Day Holiday

Hour of operation beginning Tuesday, September 8: Monday – Friday – 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.