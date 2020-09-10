Showers and storms likely throughout the weekend

Friday will be cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.

Friday

Patchy drizzle with isolated showers before 9am, then scattered showers, mainly after 2pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. North wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.