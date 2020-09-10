Police search for man who pulled gun on family

Brandishing of a Firearm – On September 7 at 7:00PM, officers responded to investigate a brandishing that was reported to have occurred in the 7700 block of Sudley Rd. in Manassas (20109) earlier that evening. The victim, a 35-year-old woman, reported to police that she and her family were in the parking lot of the above area when they were approached by the driver in a black Mercedes.

During the encounter, a verbal altercation ensued between the unknown male driver and the victim. At one point, the driver retrieved a firearm from the rear of the vehicle and brandished it. The victim left the area before going to the police station to report the incident. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

A Hispanic male between 35-40 years of age

Last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes