OmniRide drivers on strike, buses on limited service

When the ESP is in effect, Express buses operate only to and from nearby Metro stations. Fares on Express buses are free this morning.

Other OmniRide buses are operating limited service due to a lack of operators so passengers should expect delays. Fares on OmniRide Local and Metro Express buses have been free since the spring to help reduce exposure to COVID-19.

Bus operators are unhappy with OmniRide’s current service contractor, First Transit Inc., over issues including vacation time and bonus payments. First Transit’s contract with OmniRide expires on October 31, 2020 and a new service contractor, Keolis Transit Services, will take over OmniRide’s operations on November 1, 2020.

OmniRide is not directly involved in disputes between its contractor and their employees but has encouraged First Transit management – at both the local and corporate level – to address the operators’ concerns and make additional resources available to them. For information, please contact First Transit at (513) 362-4600.