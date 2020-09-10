Look to the sky: 70 WWll planes to fly overhead

Seventy World War II aircraft will be flying over Washington D.C. in historically sequenced formations on September 25. Twenty different types of planes will be included in the flight, including the P-40 Warhawk, P-39 Airacobra, P-38 Lightning, P-51 Mustang, and the P-47 Thunderbolt.

More in a press release:

“Approximately 70 World War II aircraft will take to the skies over Washington D.C. on September 25th. Starting at 11:30 am ET, these historically sequenced warbird formations will fly over the Washington Mall in two-minute intervals. The formations will represent the War’s major battles concluding with a missing man formation. More than 20 different types of vintage military aircraft are expected to participate in the flyover. Aircraft are being provided by multiple organizations and individuals whose mission is to preserve these historic artifacts in flying condition. Some of the historic aircraft expected to participate include the P-40 Warhawk, P-39 Airacobra, P-38 Lightning, P-51 Mustang, P-47 Thunderbolt, F4U Corsair, B-25 Mitchell, B-17 Flying Fortress, B-29 Superfortress, and others.”

The aircraft will take off from various airports around Northern Virginia. The organizers tell us they want to discourage the public from gathering at any one airport to view the planes before the flight. due to the coronavirus.