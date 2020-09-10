Free Redbud tree giveaway offered Sept. 25

The Prince William Conservation Alliance is giving away Eastern Redbud trees for free on Sept. 25 to the first 200 people that sign up.

More from the Prince William Conservation Alliance:

Several hundred Eastern Redbuds (Cercis canadensis) are looking for new homes to add a little beauty and so much more to your yard.

Would you like two free seedlings for your yard? We’re hosting a drive-thru event to pick up 2 Redbud seedlings per ticket holder. Sign up and get your ticket HERE.

Seedlings are limited to the first 200 people that sign up.

We’ll be set up outside at Tacketts Mill rain or shine from 4:00 – 7:00 pm on Friday, September 25th. Details regarding the pick-up will be included in a follow-up email to ticket holders.

The Eastern Redbud is an important native understory tree that’s pretty to look at and great for wildlife. Small in stature – typically reaching 30 ft – and bright in color, this tree signals the coming of the seasons. Dense pale pink to almost magenta flowers emerge from March to April as early spring nectar sources for our hummingbirds and other pollinators. Heart-shaped deep green leaves unfold for the summer and as the leaves turn in autumn, bean-like seedpods mature in October providing food for birds. These trees provide year-round interest for you and good habitat for our animal friends.

This is a drive-thru pickup event. As you drive up, please remain in your vehicle, and we will hand you your Redbud seedlings.

NOTE: We will be taking safety precautions including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Program Sponsors: Prince William Conservation Alliance, Supervisor Kenny Boddye, Tackett’s Mill, and Dominion.